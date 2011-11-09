* Sees full-year net loss vs 42.2 mln profit forecast
* Q3 EBITDA 37 mln euros vs 39.2 mln forecast
* Sees Q4 EBITDA down quarter-on-quarter
* Confirms 2011 goal of more than 25 pct sales growth
* Shares down 6 pct, lag mid-caps
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE),
Europe's biggest independent steel trader, warned it could post
a net loss this year as it slims down in anticipation of weak
demand and is likely to scrap its payout to shareholders.
The German steel trader said in August it would cut costs
and capacity in preparation for an economic slowdown.
Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said on Wednesday the cost of
that restructuring, in low double-digit million euros, could
lead to a net loss making a full-year dividend "highly
unlikely."
A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit for the
full year at 42.2 million euros ($58 million) and dividend at
0.25 euros per share from 0.30 euros last year.
Shares in Kloeckner were 6 percent lower at 1156 GMT.
Europe's debt crisis has undermined consumer confidence, hit
industrial output and raised the spectre of recession in the
single currency zone, leaving clients reluctant to stock their
inventories in a sector that swings swiftly to match economic
cycles.
Kloeckner's profit warning follows downbeat comments from
rival Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co , the top U.S. steel
trader, which has said the fourth quarter would be hurt by lower
sales and weaker steel prices.
Kloeckner, which posted a 39 percent drop in third-quarter
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) on Wednesday, said operating profit was on a
"pronounced downward trend."
"Given the weak demand trend and the sustained price
pressure, the company projects that fourth-quarter operating
income (EBITDA) will be down on the third quarter," Kloeckner
said.
BHF Bank analyst Herman Reith said. "This reflects the
development that customers are on a wait-and-see stance."
The company said a key 6 percent EBITDA margin target, which
it scrapped for the full year in August, would not be reached
next year when it expects rising demand for steel in North and
South America and at best stable demand in Europe.
"As expected, we are moving into increasingly choppy
economic waters. Risks are increasing, customers are being
cautious. That clearly shows through in our earnings
performance," Ruehl said.
The German Steel Federation said on Tuesday the euro zone's
biggest economy this year would likely produce less crude steel
than expected because the worsening debt crisis was causing
uncertainties in the markets.
Kloeckner, which buys steel from manufacturers and processes
it for specific needs of small industrial clients, said the drop
in operating income partly reflected the usual seasonal
softening of demand in the summer months, but partly also the
economic slowdown.
MARGIN SQUEEZE
"In addition, producers generally failed in their attempts
to stabilize prices, and this put a squeeze on margins.
Customers were accordingly more cautious whereby margins came
increasingly under pressure," Ruehl said.
Kloeckner said the third quarter saw only slight organic
growth in sales volumes relative to the prior-year period, kept
up solely by growth in the United States, while sales volumes in
Europe showed a slight decrease.
Despite softening demand, Kloeckner said it continued to
anticipate a more than 25 percent growth in sales volumes and
more than 35 percent in revenues, thanks mainly to contributions
made by its acquisitions.
Ruehl said the company still has enough financial
flexibility to seize acquisition opportunities that might crop
as the economy slows down, although there was nothing concrete
on the horizon so far.
Kloeckner posted a decline in third-quarter
EBITDA to 37 million euros ($51.1 million) and a net loss of 12
million euros, both missing analysts' expectations.
.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham;
Editing by Erica Billingham)