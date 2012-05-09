By Maria Sheahan
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 9 Kloeckner & Co,
Europe's biggest independent steel trader, said it would only
reach its 2012 profit target if Europe's economy improved in the
second half of the year.
"In Europe, as we expected, the environment remains
difficult. With substantial overcapacity dominating the market,
competition is very fierce," Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said
in a statement on Wednesday.
"On top of this, customers continue to be unsettled by the
ongoing sovereign debt crisis," he said.
The metals trader said its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will stagnate at last
year's figure of 217 million euros ($282 million) if Europe's
economy fails to recover.
It previously saw an increasing in operating profit, and
analysts on average have forecast a figure of 274 million euros
for the year.
Kloeckner's gloomy outlook echoes comments by ArcelorMittal
, which said on Tuesday it sees steel consumption to
drop by 2 percent in Europe this year, while a surge in North
American demand would lead to global steel consumption growing
by between 4 and 4.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)