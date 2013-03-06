* Kloeckner says met with new shareholder on Friday
* Says Interfer confirmed long-term interest
* Says no link-up between Kloeckner, Interfer discussed
* Sees return to profit this year, profit growth in 2014
(Adds further company comments on meeting with Interfer, 2014
outlook)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co reported a net loss for 2012 and said
its new shareholder Albert Knauf backed management's strategy of
U.S. expansion and restructuring in Europe.
German billionaire Albert Knauf's company Interfer Holding
GmbH, which took a 7.8 percent stake in Kloeckner last month,
confirmed its strategic and long-term interest in the company in
a "constructive" meeting on Friday, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.
Knauf's investment in Kloeckner had been unexpected and
prompted speculation he might be planning a full takeover bid
for the company, which now has a market value of about 1.1
billion euros ($1.43 billion).
Kloeckner said it had not discussed any link-up with
Interfer in its meeting on Friday and said no further meetings
had been scheduled.
Kloeckner slumped to a 195 million euro net loss in 2012
from a 12 million euro year-earlier profit, missing analyst
consensus for a 140 million euro loss in a Reuters poll. It will
pay no dividend for a second year in a row.
The steel sector has been hit by a fall in demand for cars,
appliances and new buildings. And a slowdown by the global
manufacturing sector to a modest pace has cemented fears that a
recovery could be months away.
Kloeckner responded to the downturn by announcing plans to
withdraw from eastern Europe, close and sell branches and slash
about 16 percent of its workforce.
The company, which warehouses and distributes steel
products, also buys metal from mills and processes it for
smaller customers, mainly in construction and machinery sectors.
Thanks to restructuring, Kloeckner expects to return to net
profit this year. Sales will be flat in 2013 as growth in the
United States offsets shrinking volumes in Europe and will start
growing again in 2014, further boosting profits, it said.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)