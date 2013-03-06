* Kloeckner says met with new shareholder on Friday

FRANKFURT, March 6 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co reported a net loss for 2012 and said its new shareholder Albert Knauf backed management's strategy of U.S. expansion and restructuring in Europe.

German billionaire Albert Knauf's company Interfer Holding GmbH, which took a 7.8 percent stake in Kloeckner last month, confirmed its strategic and long-term interest in the company in a "constructive" meeting on Friday, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

Knauf's investment in Kloeckner had been unexpected and prompted speculation he might be planning a full takeover bid for the company, which now has a market value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.43 billion).

Kloeckner said it had not discussed any link-up with Interfer in its meeting on Friday and said no further meetings had been scheduled.

Kloeckner slumped to a 195 million euro net loss in 2012 from a 12 million euro year-earlier profit, missing analyst consensus for a 140 million euro loss in a Reuters poll. It will pay no dividend for a second year in a row.

The steel sector has been hit by a fall in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings. And a slowdown by the global manufacturing sector to a modest pace has cemented fears that a recovery could be months away.

Kloeckner responded to the downturn by announcing plans to withdraw from eastern Europe, close and sell branches and slash about 16 percent of its workforce.

The company, which warehouses and distributes steel products, also buys metal from mills and processes it for smaller customers, mainly in construction and machinery sectors.

Thanks to restructuring, Kloeckner expects to return to net profit this year. Sales will be flat in 2013 as growth in the United States offsets shrinking volumes in Europe and will start growing again in 2014, further boosting profits, it said.

($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)