FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said it has appointed Markus Ketter to take over as finance chief next year, relieving Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl from a double role he has held for almost three years.

Ketter, who is currently chief financial officer of mechanical engineering company Schuler, will assume his new post on Feb. 1, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

CEO Ruehl has overseen the company's finances since 2005 and took the top job on the board in addition in late 2009.

Kloeckner also said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Ulrich Becker will leave the company by mutual agreement at the end of September.

