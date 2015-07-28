(Corrects UBS voting rights to 3.91 percent from 10.04 percent in fifth paragraph)

FRANKFURT, July 28 German family-owned investment company Friedhelm Loh has raised its stake in steel distributor Kloeckner & Co to 10.38 percent, Kloeckner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The family holds stakes in a variety of engineering, manufacturing, software and services companies including steel service group Stahlo. Its companies made sales of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year.

Shares in Kloeckner rose 1.8 percent to 8.17 euros.

Friedhelm Loh holds its Kloeckner stake via investment vehicle Swoctem.

Separately, UBS said it holds 3.91 percent of the voting rights in Kloeckner. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)