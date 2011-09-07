* Plans to sell businesses where operating margins below target

* Sees boost to EBITDA by medium 2-digit millions of euros

* Costs of plan to be financed from sale proceeds

* Kloeckner & Co shares indicated up 5.4 percent (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, SEPT 7 - Germany's Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) plans to sell low-margin businesses as part of a cost-cutting effort that it expects will boost operating profit in the face of a slowing economy.

The steel and metals trader said in a statement on Wednesday that it would discontinue businesses with sales in the triple-digit millions of euros, where operating margins looked likely to be below target in the medium term.

It did not specify which businesses it planned to divest.

Kloeckner said it expected the move to boost annual operating profit by medium double-digit million euro amount.

"By responding early to the global economic growth slowdown we want to be sure that we regain our EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin target of 6 percent as soon as possible," Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said in the statement.

The cost of the disposals and cost-cutting programme will be financed entirely by proceeds from the sales, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)