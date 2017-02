FRANKFURT Nov 9 Kloeckner & CO (KCOGn.DE) expects to post a net loss this year and is therefore unlikely to pay any dividend as a result, Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said on Wednesday.

He also told reporters the company would still have enough financial flexibility to seize any acquisition opportunity that could crop up as the economy slows down, but that there was nothing concrete on the horizon so far. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)