* Q2 core profit misses forecasts

* Sees Q3 below Q2, full year outlook fraught with uncertainty

* Expects to miss margin target in 2011

* Shares sink more than 20 percent (Writes through with shares, adds details throughout)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 German steel and metals trader Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) missed second quarter profit forecasts and warned of a weaker third quarter and uncertainty ahead, sending its shares down more than 20 percent on Wednesday.

Europe's biggest sector player, hit by falling prices, warned the market could see a return to recession and said it would cut costs and capacity in preparation. It also scrapped a key 6 percent margin target for the full year, after headline second-quarter profit fell a steeper-than-expected 38 percent.

At 1200 GMT, shares in the steel supplier were down 21.6 percent at 10.15 euros while the midcap index was up 2.4 percent.

"The economic recovery visibly lost speed in the second quarter and even slowed right down toward the end, with prices in part dropping sharply," Chief Executive Gisbert Ruhl said.

"Our customers showed a certain reluctance to make purchases because they expected prices to continue downwards. This also put increasing pressure on margins," he added.

Ruhl told reporters he expected volumes and core profit to be slightly weaker in the third quarter, partly due to seasonal reasons, but warned that current uncertainties in the markets might "eventually last longer than expected".

"One does not really know. We have to at least prepare for that and we are doing just that, which means that we have to reduce our costs and capacities again," he added.

Kloeckner cut costs and capacity at the onset of the 2008 recession, but this time, Ruhl said, the company is better equipped to cope with another economic dip.

The trader said the rest of the year was "fraught with a high degree of uncertainty".

Kloeckner blamed its weaker than expected results on windfall losses brought about by declining spot prices, while analysts also pointed to lower shipments as clients held back in the face of falling prices.

Analysts will also be watching for any read-across to producers including ThyssenKrupp , Germany's largest steelmaker, which reports on Friday, as they fret Kloeckner's bleak outlook extends beyond the trader.

Thyssen is forecast to report a 3 percent rise in profit on Friday, thanks mainly to continuing demand from the auto and engineering sectors. Smaller rival Salzgitter reports on Thursday.

"In our view, cyclicality of volumes and steel prices is part of Klockner's business, but the magnitude of cyclicality has disappointed investors," analyst Alexandra Roche at Berenberg Bank in London said.

"(We) believed Kloeckner would have more visibility on market trends, reducing impacts from windfall profits and losses. That said, we remain confident on the longer-term growth trends of the stock, especially in terms of its acquisition strategy."

ACQUISITIONS BOOST SALES

Kloeckner, which buys steel products from manufacturers and processes them for construction and automotive clients, resumed its shopping spree last year and is ready to scoop up more companies after a 517 million euro ($728 million) capital hike in May replenished its acquisition war chest.

It bought service center Macsteel this year, catapulting Kloeckner to No.3 in the United States and flattering results.

Kloeckner reaffirmed its 2011 outlook for sales and expected volume growth of more than 25 percent on the assumption that "current developments in the global capital markets do not lead again to recession".

Kloeckner's second-quarter sales rose 44 percent to 1.89 billion euros ($2.66 billion), beating consensus thanks to companies it bought this year, but volume growth failed to offset falling prices amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 62 million euros, below the 81.8 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Michelle Applebaum, director of Michelle Applebaum Research in Chicago said on Wednesday that prices for hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark for flat rolled steel products, were down some 9 percent in August so far in the United States versus July levels, exceeding Europe's 2.6 percent drop.

Hector Forster of Platts said HRC prices in Europe, the United States and China started falling at the beginning of the second quarter, with some sharp declines continuing into July. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Cowell and Hans-Juergen Peters)