FRANKFURT, March 5 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co wants to increase the proportion of sales it makes in the United States to 50 percent in the next years from 40 percent this year.

"I could imagine that we could do this in three years," Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told a news conference on Thursday, adding that Kloeckner would need to make a medium-sized acquisition to achieve this goal. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)