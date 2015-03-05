UPDATE 1-Politics weigh as Korea's KEPCO eyes the Toshiba nuclear option
* U.S., Korean political uncertainty not helping (Adds KEPCO comment, debt)
FRANKFURT, March 5 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co wants to increase the proportion of sales it makes in the United States to 50 percent in the next years from 40 percent this year.
"I could imagine that we could do this in three years," Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told a news conference on Thursday, adding that Kloeckner would need to make a medium-sized acquisition to achieve this goal. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* U.S., Korean political uncertainty not helping (Adds KEPCO comment, debt)
SEOUL/PARIS, March 24 South Korea's KEPCO , the likeliest suitor for Toshiba Corp's troubled nuclear business, is holding off from making an approach because of question marks over the scale of damage at the unit and political uncertainty in both South Korea and the United States, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.