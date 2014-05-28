BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
FRANKFURT May 28 Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is starting another attempt to sell German plastic films maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, advisers to SVP and the co-owners, will start sending out information packs on the company next month, one of the sources said, adding that tentative bids are likely to be due in July.
Kloeckner Pentaplast will be offered to private equity firms such as Carlyle, Bain and Advent but it remains unclear if these investors will actually hand in bids, the sources said.
The sellers are hoping to see Kloeckner Pentaplast valued at about 8 times its expected earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation of roughly 180 million euros.
Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 1 billion euros or 6 times Kloeckner's EBITDA. Syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds denominated in euros and dollars are all being considered, banking sources said.
SVP, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.