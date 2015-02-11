BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Klovern AB : * Says proposing a dividend of SEK 0.30 per ordinary share and a dividend of
SEK 20.00 per preference share * Says FY income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 2,521 million (2,220). * Says FY net profit amounted to SEK 1,164 million (808) Link to press release: here
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.