Dec 19 Klovern Ab :

* Klövern acquires and builds for sek 100 million in uppsala

* Klövern has completed a logistics facility, of around 2,700 sq.m., for ICA in Uppsala Business Park. Transfer of possession was during the month of October and the lease contract is for 7 years.

* In the same part of Uppsala, Klövern has also acquired the property Fyrislund 6:8 from GE Healthcare which will stay as a tenant in the property Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)