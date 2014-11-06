Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Klovern AB
* Klovern AB (publ) : Klovern announces preference share issue of SEK 1,050m
* The offer is carried out with a subscription price of SEK 150 and yearly dividend amounts to SEK 10 per preference share, which means that the newly issued preference shares have an annual dividend yield of 6.7%
* If the Offer is fully subscribed it will raise an amount of no more than approximately SEK 1,050m. The Board of Directors may decide to increase the Offer by up to SEK 825m
* Says sees favorable future opportunities for both acquisitions and further development of current properties, and in order to be able to seize such opportunities while still maintaining a balance between equity and debt that enables continued growth, the Board of Directors of Klövern has decided to carry out an issue of preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)