STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Klovern Ab

* Klövern ab (publ) : klövern's issue of preference shares oversubscribed

* Within the Offer approximately 13,000 private and institutional investors have been allotted preference shares in Klövern, whereof approximately 5,000 current shareholders and approximately 8,000 new shareholders

* The issue proceeds amount to SEK 1,875 million, before issue related costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: