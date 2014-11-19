Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Klovern Ab
* Klövern ab (publ) : klövern's issue of preference shares oversubscribed
* Within the Offer approximately 13,000 private and institutional investors have been allotted preference shares in Klövern, whereof approximately 5,000 current shareholders and approximately 8,000 new shareholders
* The issue proceeds amount to SEK 1,875 million, before issue related costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)