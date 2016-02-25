German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
Feb 25 KLR Energy Acquisition Corp delayed the pricing of its $130 million initial public offering on Thursday, one day after the successful stock market debut of another U.S. energy investment company, Silver Run Acquisition Corp.
KLR's IPO will not price on Thursday as originally scheduled, a person familiar with the matter said, without providing the reason or more details. The source asked not to be identified because the decision is not yet public.
KLR declined to comment.
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share