* Industrial demand for KME products slowed down in Q3
* Construction demand remains weak
* Group 9-month cons sales up 12.7 pct driven by metal
prices
MILAN, Nov 10 KME Group, one of
the world's major makers of semi-finished copper and copper
alloy products, said its output fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to
382,300 tonnes in the first nine months of 2011 hit by weak
demand in the third quarter.
Milan-listed KME said in a statement industrial demand,
which accounts for three quarters of its total sales, slowed
down in the third quarter, especially in Italy and Spain while
remaining more stable in France.
In the first half of this year, industrial demand for KME
products extended a recovery that started last year after the
sector was hit hard by the global economic crisis in 2009.
Demand for rolled products slowed but remained positive and
demand for special products such as ingot modules for steel
casting and copper rods improved, while demand for industrial
pipes fell in the third quarter, KME said.
Construction sector demand, which accounts for a quarter of
total sales and which was weak in 2010, remained sluggish in the
first nine months of 2011, with rising copper prices and their
volatility weighing on consumer decisions, it said.
On Thursday, benchmark copper on the London Metal
Exchange fell to an intraday low of $7,357 per tonne, the lowest
since Oct. 24, as demand prospects dimmed due to the protracted
euro zone debt crisis.
KME, which also has a renewable energy business and other
activities, said its consolidated revenues rose 12.7 percent
year-on-year to 2.32 billion euros ($3.15 billion) in the first
nine months of 2011 helped by increased prices of raw materials.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
