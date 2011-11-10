* Industrial demand for KME products slowed down in Q3

* Construction demand remains weak

* Group 9-month cons sales up 12.7 pct driven by metal prices (Adds background, detail)

MILAN, Nov 10 KME Group, one of the world's major makers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products, said its output fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 382,300 tonnes in the first nine months of 2011 hit by weak demand in the third quarter.

Milan-listed KME said in a statement industrial demand, which accounts for three quarters of its total sales, slowed down in the third quarter, especially in Italy and Spain while remaining more stable in France.

In the first half of this year, industrial demand for KME products extended a recovery that started last year after the sector was hit hard by the global economic crisis in 2009.

Demand for rolled products slowed but remained positive and demand for special products such as ingot modules for steel casting and copper rods improved, while demand for industrial pipes fell in the third quarter, KME said.

Construction sector demand, which accounts for a quarter of total sales and which was weak in 2010, remained sluggish in the first nine months of 2011, with rising copper prices and their volatility weighing on consumer decisions, it said.

On Thursday, benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to an intraday low of $7,357 per tonne, the lowest since Oct. 24, as demand prospects dimmed due to the protracted euro zone debt crisis.

KME, which also has a renewable energy business and other activities, said its consolidated revenues rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to 2.32 billion euros ($3.15 billion) in the first nine months of 2011 helped by increased prices of raw materials.

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson; editing by Keiron Henderson)