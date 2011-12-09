BRIEF-THC signs agreement to purchase Clone Shipper for $1 mln
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million
* Q1 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.30
* Rev up 18 pct
* Q2 earnings to be lower than Q1
Dec 9 Speciality chemicals maker KMG Chemicals reported a first-quarter profit just above analysts' estimates on higher sales, but forecast a sequentially weak second quarter.
"Seasonal softness in all segments is expected to produce a small drop in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2012 when compared to the first," Chief Executive Neal Butler said in a statement.
The second quarter, however, will compare "very favorably" with the same quarter a year ago and the second half of fiscal 2012 will be "significantly improved" over its prior-year period, it added.
For the first quarter, net income remained flat at $3.5 million, or 31 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $73.3 million.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $15.16 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
MOSCOW, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault's struggling Russian venture Avtovaz reported on Friday a 39 percent reduction in losses last year after pushing through efficiency improvements and cost-cutting measures.
Feb 10 Walt Disney Co said it would raise its holding in Euro Disney SCA to 85.7 percent by acquiring most of Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Co's stake in the Paris Disneyland operator.