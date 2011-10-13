* Q4 EPS $0.10 vs est $0.11
* Q4 rev $74.2 mln, up 19 pct
Oct 13 Speciality chemicals maker KMG Chemicals
quarterly profit fell, hurt partly by a rapid increase
in raw material costs in its electronic chemical segment.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of
$1.2 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with $3.4 million,
or 30 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales for the fourth quarter rose 19 percent to $74.2
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 11 cents a
share on revenue of $73.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Absent a global recession, we believe we will see organic
growth in our Electronic Chemicals business in 2012 and beyond,"
chief executive Neal Butler said in a statement.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company, valued at about
$160.3 million, closed at $14.81 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
