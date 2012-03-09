March 9 Specialty chemicals maker KMG
Chemicals posted a marginal rise in its second-quarter
profit as higher prices boosted sales at its electronic
chemicals segment.
November-January net income rose slightly to $2.5 million,
or 21 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 21 cents a share, in
the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $69.7 million.
The electronic chemicals segment, which makes materials used
in semiconductor manufacturing, posted a 7.2 percent rise in
sales at $38.6 million.
The company said it hiked prices in January in response to
rising raw material costs.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $17.62
on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)