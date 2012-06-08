UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
June 8 KMG Chemicals reported a higher quarterly profit after raising prices for chemicals used in making semiconductors and treating products such as wooden railway ties and utility poles.
Net income rose to $3.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from 2.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 8 percent to $66.6 million.
Sales of wood-treating chemicals rose 16 percent to $27.2 million, while sales of chemicals used in the electronics industry inched up 2.4 percent to $39.4 million.
The company said it had raised prices to compensate for higher raw material costs. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
