* Sees Q4 profit to halve from Q3

* Says Q4 revenue rose nearly 14 pct from Q3

* Expects to return to normal margins in FY12

Sept 2 KMG Chemicals Inc said it expects current quarter profit to halve sequentially, hurt by higher raw material costs at its key electronic chemical segment, sending its shares down 6 percent.

Margins at the company's largest electronic chemical business, purchased in March 2010, have been under pressure through the year due to high raw material costs.

Profits in the chemical industry are generally expected to rise as the sector enjoys a broad recovery on the back of a rebounding manufacturing industry.

However, decisions to pass on price increases remain a key issue for chemical companies amid rising raw material costs and worries that profit growth may slow for the rest of the year.

The specialty chemicals maker earned $2.6 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter.

Its profit forecast for the fourth quarter is well below analysts' average expectations of 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KMG said revenue for the fourth quarter rose by 14 percent sequentially.

However, the Houston-based company said it expects to return to normalized margins early in fiscal 2012.

Shares of the company, which have dipped about 14 percent so far this year, were down 73 cents at $13.58 in morning trade on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)