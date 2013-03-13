* FY net profit down 23 percent at 161 billion tenge
* EPS down 21 pct to 2,320 tenge, or $2.59 per GDR
* Profit hit by strike and subsequent fall in output
* Oil production seen up 1.6 percent in 2013
* Impairment charge of $500 mln incurred after strike
MOSCOW, March 13 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas
Exploration Production said on Wednesday net
profit declined 23 percent year-on-year in 2012.
It was due to an impairment charge related to a strike, as
well as higher taxes and costs.
The company said it incurred a charge of $500 million at its
major unit, OzenMunaigas, after a 2011 strike and subsequent
protest by sacked workers, which erupted into Kazakhstan's worst
violence for decades.
Sixteen people were killed in clashes in December 2011 in
Zhanaozen, the town that serves the Uzen oilfield, according to
officials.
The company's London-traded global depositary receipts
declined 0.4 percent.
KMG EP, the London-listed unit of the Kazakh state oil and
gas company, said its consolidated crude oil production,
including its stakes in joint ventures, declined 1 percent last
year to 247,000 barrels per day (12.19 million tonnes) after a
fall of 7 percent in 2011 due to the industrial action.
The company, controlled by Kazakhstan's state oil company
KazMuaniGas, wants to reverse the trend and increase
crude production by around 1.6 percent to 12.4 million tonnes
this year, Suleimen Shotikbayev, in charge of KMG EP production,
told a conference call.
"Management believes that this impairment charge on JSC
OzenMunaiGas assets could be reversed in future periods if
actual production over the next years exceeds expectations used
in this impairment assessment," the company said.
Net profit reached 161 billion tenge ($1.1 billion) in 2012,
KMG EP said in a statement. Earnings per share declined 21
percent to 2,320 tenge, or $2.59 per global depositary receipt.