* FY net profit down 23 percent at 161 billion tenge

* EPS down 21 pct to 2,320 tenge, or $2.59 per GDR

* Profit hit by strike and subsequent fall in output

* Oil production seen up 1.6 percent in 2013

* Impairment charge of $500 mln incurred after strike

MOSCOW, March 13 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Wednesday net profit declined 23 percent year-on-year in 2012.

It was due to an impairment charge related to a strike, as well as higher taxes and costs.

The company said it incurred a charge of $500 million at its major unit, OzenMunaigas, after a 2011 strike and subsequent protest by sacked workers, which erupted into Kazakhstan's worst violence for decades.

Sixteen people were killed in clashes in December 2011 in Zhanaozen, the town that serves the Uzen oilfield, according to officials.

The company's London-traded global depositary receipts declined 0.4 percent.

KMG EP, the London-listed unit of the Kazakh state oil and gas company, said its consolidated crude oil production, including its stakes in joint ventures, declined 1 percent last year to 247,000 barrels per day (12.19 million tonnes) after a fall of 7 percent in 2011 due to the industrial action.

The company, controlled by Kazakhstan's state oil company KazMuaniGas, wants to reverse the trend and increase crude production by around 1.6 percent to 12.4 million tonnes this year, Suleimen Shotikbayev, in charge of KMG EP production, told a conference call.

"Management believes that this impairment charge on JSC OzenMunaiGas assets could be reversed in future periods if actual production over the next years exceeds expectations used in this impairment assessment," the company said.

Net profit reached 161 billion tenge ($1.1 billion) in 2012, KMG EP said in a statement. Earnings per share declined 21 percent to 2,320 tenge, or $2.59 per global depositary receipt.