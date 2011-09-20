(Adds details, CEO quotes, share price)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish engineering group FLSmidth agreed to acquire Canadian family-owned equipment maker Knelson for an undisclosed sum to expand its range in the precious metals processing business.

Knelson makes equipment for recovering precious metals such as gold, platinum and silver, as well as for gravity separation of base metals and industrial minerals, FLSmidth & Co A/S said.

Based in British Columbia, Knelson employs around 140 people, said FLSmidth, adding: "the customer base comprises all the major gold, platinum and silver mining companies.

FLSmidth Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said the parties to the deal had agreed not to disclose the price.

But he said the deal was roughly the same size as recent acquisitions in South Africa and Australia, which were worth 142 million crowns ($25.9 million) and 170 million crowns, and the group was looking at more targets of that magnitude or larger.

"That is what we are working on in any case," Rasmussen told Reuters. "There are not so many big acquisition opportunities available, but one cannot rule out mid-sized acquisitions."

A mid-sized acquisition meant bigger than the recent purchases but smaller than its C$983 million ($991.4 million) acquisition in 2007 of Canadian firm GL&V Process, he said, declining to be more specific.

Rasmussen said Knelson would bolster FLSmidth in areas where it wants to be stronger.

"The company will bring us technology in gold which is one of our highest-priority minerals," he said. "No one today has a larger offering than we do to the gold industry."

FLSmidth and Knelson's owners also signed letter of intent on FLSmidth's buying the assets of Knelson's operations in Russia, and said that portion of the deal was expected to close within 90 days depending on government approval.

Rasmussen said the Russian part of the deal was not crucial but that FLSmidth would like to secure it too because it is now supplying equipment to a gold mine in that country. He said he expected the Russian portion to fall into place.

Shares in FLSmidth rose 1.9 percent by 0953 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse blue chip index .