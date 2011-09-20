COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish engineering group FLSmidth has agreed to acquire Canadian family-owned company Knelson for an undisclosed sum to expand its offerings in the precious metals processing business.

"Knelson develops, manufactures, and installs equipment for the recovery of precious metals such as gold, platinum and silver, as well as the enhanced gravity separation of base metals and industrial minerals with over 3,000 installations in over 70 countries worldwide," FLSmidth & Co A/S said.

British Columbia-based Knelson employs around 140 people, said FLSmidth which is a global supplier of engineering and equipment to the cement and minerals industries. (Reporting by John Acher)