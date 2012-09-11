* SEC may examine handling of errors, volume circuit
breakers
* IBM to review product development lifecycle processes
* Board to review Knight's business units
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The Aug. 1 trading glitch that
punched a $440 million hole in Knight Capital Group Inc's
balance sheet and nearly sank the firm will likely
prompt a review of the rules that govern electronic trading,
Knight's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will likely
reexamine rules on how errors are dealt with by trading firms
and exchanges, as well as the circuit breakers that are tripped
by unusual volume and so-called "kill switches," which could
shut down order flow, Knight CEO Thomas Joyce said.
Two days after Knight's near fatal trading glitch, the SEC
said it would host a discussion with industry players and
experts on Oct. 2 that would look at how to prevent and handle
technical glitches.
"The silver lining is that, at the end of the day, I believe
some regulatory changes will be made and there are probably only
two or three of them that need to be considered, but it will
make the system stronger," Joyce said at the Barclays Global
Financial Services Conference in New York.
On Aug. 1, Knight, one of the two biggest executors of stock
trades in the United States, went live with new software that
had been improperly installed and conflicted with old code that
was supposed to have been deleted, unleashing a flood of orders
to the New York Stock Exchange, unrestricted by volume caps.
"In effect, we kicked the beehive," Joyce said.
As orders accumulated, exchange operator NYSE Euronext
was "hamstrung" by SEC rules that prevented it from
breaking trades that did not fall under specific circumstances,
Joyce said.
"There is no reason to put a firm at risk because some
knucklehead, or a series of knuckleheads at the firm, made a big
mistake. If it's an error, you should be able to fix an error,"
he said.
THIRD-PARTY REVIEW
The SEC has been grappling with a number of technology
mishaps recently.
Nasdaq OMX Group is under investigation by the
agency for its botched handling of Facebook Inc's May 18
initial public offering. Also earlier this year, BATS Global
Markets suffered a technology glitch that led it to pull its own
IPO on its own exchange.
Knight is conducting an internal review of the glitch and
has hired International Business Machines Corp to do a
third-party review of its product development lifecycle
processes. IBM will report its findings to Knight's board of
directors in the autumn, Joyce said.
Knight also plans to hire a new chief risk officer, who will
have responsibility for market risk, credit risk and operational
risk.
Prior to the glitch, Joyce said his biggest concern was the
effect possible regulatory reforms would have on Knight, which
is a key player in high-speed electronic trading.
"It is clear that at the pace we all operate, I was
mistaken, regulatory risk was not our biggest issue, operational
risk was and we unfortunately proved it."
DEEP THINKING
Knight is one of the largest executors of stock trades in
the United States. Joyce said volumes at Knight had largely
returned to pre-glitch levels. That is due in part to the firms
that stepped in to save Knight with a $400 million investment to
keep it afloat just days after the mishap.
The investors included Blackstone Group LP, Getco and
financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, Stifel Nicolas, Jefferies Group Inc and
Stephens Inc.
Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade was a major customer of
Knight before the investment and now "there may be an order
routing agreement" between the two firms, CEO Fred Tomczyk said
at the Barclays Conference, without elaborating.
Tomczyk was recently appointed to Knight's board of
directors along with Blackstone managing director Martin Brand
and General Atlantic's advisory director Matthew Nimetz.
As of Aug. 31, Knight had about $510 million in cash and
more than $200 million in excess of its regulatory capital
requirements, Joyce said.
Now that the firm is in better shape, management and the
reconfigured board will begin a strategic review of Knight's
business units, Joyce said.
"There will be, I believe, some deep thinking going into the
strategy and hopefully the net outcome will be a more optimized
organization going forward."