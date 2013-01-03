(Corrects Dec. 18 to remove exclusive tag from headline and slug as Dow Jones had the news few minutes earlier)

NEW YORK Dec 18 Knight Capital Group agreed to sell itself to Getco Holding Company LLC, beating rival high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC, according to two people close to the negotiations.

Though Virtu had offered an all-cash deal, Getco and its private equity firm General Atlantic increased its offer to above $3.60 a share in cash and stock in the combined company, one source said. Under Getco's plan, Knight Chief Executive Thomas Joyce would give up his role.

