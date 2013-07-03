UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, July 3 Tom Joyce, the former chief executive officer of Knight Capital who helped the trading firm avoid bankruptcy, has resigned from the company just days after its takeover by rival Getco was finalized, the newly combined trading firm said in a statement.
The new firm, called KCG Holdings Inc, said on Wednesday that Joyce resigned from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors, effective immediately.
Stephen Schuler, a current board member and co-founder of Getco, has been appointed as non-executive chairman.
Knight's future was in doubt last August after a software glitch sent out thousands of unintended trades, rattling the stock market and losing the firm $440 million. Joyce managed to gather a $400 million cash injection from a group of investors including Getco in exchange for a 70 percent stake.
In December, Knight and Getco announced a $1.4 billion merger, which closed on Monday.
In the statement on Wednesday, KCG CEO Daniel Coleman thanked Joyce, but did not provide an explanation for his departure.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.