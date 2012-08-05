BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Bristol-Myers, Cognizant
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.9 million shares in Bristol-Myers - SEC filing
NEW YORK Aug 5 Embattled equities trading firm Knight Capital Group was close to securing a $400 million capital injection from a group of about a half dozen investors, CNBC reported Sunday, citing a person involved with the deal.
Chicago market-maker Getco and Omaha brokerage firm TD Ameritrade appear likely to be part of the investment group, the source told CNBC.
A Knight spokesperson could not be reached by CNBC and the report did not cite any response or comment from Getco or TD Ameritrade.
The reported $400 million capital infusion would come in the form of sale of convertible securities or bonds that turn into stock in Knight at a certain fixed price, CNBC reported.
Knight has been in crisis since Wednesday, when the firm lost $440 million -- most of its capital -- after a software glitch caused it to make thousands of unintended trades.
The company said on Thursday it was actively pursuing strategic and financing alternatives. (Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.9 million shares in Bristol-Myers - SEC filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 14 Energy Future Holdings Corp outlined on Tuesday a deal that resolved the biggest disputes hanging over the company as it opened a trial to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc for about $18 billion.
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Twitter - sec filing