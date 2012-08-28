Aug 28 Brokerage firm Knight Capital Group Inc
has appointed three new directors, including the chief
executive of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, three weeks
after it received a $400 million outside investment, the Wall
Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the
matter.
The move stems from steps the company took to stay afloat
after technical errors on Aug. 1 caused unintended trades that
punched a $440 million hole in its balance sheet, the paper
said.
Earlier in the month, a group of investors including
Blackstone Group, Getco and financial services companies TD
Ameritrade, Stifel Nicolas, Jefferies Group Inc
and Stephens Inc rescued the embattled market maker in a deal
that kept it in business.
Fred Tomczyk, the CEO of TD Ameritrade, will join Knight
Capital's board immediately following an announcement that could
come as early as today, the WSJ said.
The two other entrants to the Knight board are Martin Brand,
the managing director of Blackstone Group LP and Matthew
Nimetz, advisory director of General Atlantic LLC, the paper
added.
Knight is one of the two biggest executors of stock trades
in the United States.
It declined to comment to the journal. The company could not
be reached for immediate comment outside of U.S. office hours.