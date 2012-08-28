* TD Ameritrade CEO Fred Tomczyk joined Knight's board as of
Monday
* Blackstone Group's Martin Brand and General Atlantic's
Matthew Nimetz also added
NEW YORK Aug 28 Financial services company
Knight Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday that it had
appointed three new board members, including the chief executive
officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, three weeks
after receiving a $400 million investment from a group of firms
to keep it afloat.
Technical errors at Knight on Aug. 1 caused unintended
trades that punched a $440 million hole in its balance sheet.
A group of investors including Blackstone Group, Getco and
financial services companies TD Ameritrade, Stifel Nicolas
, Jefferies Group Inc and Stephens Inc rescued the
embattled market maker in a deal that kept it in business.
Fred Tomczyk, 56, the CEO of TD Ameritrade, joined Knight's
board as of Monday, Knight said.
Martin Brand, 37, the managing director of Blackstone Group
LP, and Matthew Nimetz, 73, advisory director of General
Atlantic LLC, also joined Knight's board. The appointments were
reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
The additions increase the number of directors to 10 at
Knight, which is one of the two biggest executors of stock
trades in the United States.