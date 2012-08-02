BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to Knight Capital , which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.
E*Trade said it would be assessing the situation on a daily basis."
Knight said in a statement earlier that it is "actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives." (Reporting By John McCrank; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering