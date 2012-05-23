May 23 Knight Capital Group Inc said its second-quarter results will be hurt by losses related to numerous issues during Facebook Inc's Nasdaq listing.

A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut by roughly half an hour, and later delayed order confirmations.

Knight Capital sees a total pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million related to the Facebook listing.

The company has submitted claims for financial compensation from Nasdaq and is evaluating all remedies available, Knight Capital said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)