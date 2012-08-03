Aug 3 Fidelity Investments' brokerage on Friday
continued to avoid routing customer orders to Knight Capital
Group Inc, one of its top market makers, amid questions
surrounding the firm's long-term viability, according to people
familiar with the situation.
Fidelity is directing customer orders to other market
makers.
Fidelity's National Financial Services LLC unit, which
provides trade clearing and custody services to more than 300
broker-dealers across the United States, recently disclosed that
during the second quarter Knight received nearly 13 percent of
its non-directed orders for securities listed on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Other venues receiving a significant percentage of those
non-directed orders included the New York Stock Exchange, BATS
Exchange Inc, Direct Edge Exchange and NYSE Arca, according to
U.S. regulatory filings.
For non-directed orders, National Financial selects the
execution venue on behalf of its customers.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)