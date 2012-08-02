BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Knight Capital Group's Chief Executive Tom Joyce is considering bankruptcy reorganization and a sale of assets, according to reports by Fox Business Network.
A trading glitch with Knight's software roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital, forcing it to seek new funding as its shares plunged more than 80 percent in two days.
A number of brokerages and broker-dealers have suspended routing trading orders through Knight. Among them: TD Ameritrade , Scott Trade, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group, E*Trade and Pershing LLC, a division of BNY Mellon . (Editing by Jennifer Merritt; Editing by Bernard Orr)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.