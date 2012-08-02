BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. securities regulators are looking into the events surrounding Knight Capital Group's trading glitch this week, which roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital.
"We continue to closely review the events surrounding yesterday's trading and discuss those events with other regulators as well as Knight Capital Group," Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester said.
"We also are considering what, if any, additional steps may be necessary, beyond the post-Flash Crash measures that limited the impact of yesterday's trading." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gary Hill)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.