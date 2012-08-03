(Corrects headline to buy from buys)
Aug 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to
buy a block of stocks from Knight Capital Group Inc the
day of its trading malfunction, CNBC reported, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
Knight had inadvertently acquired the stocks on Wednesday
due to a trading software error and Goldman agreed to buy the
stocks from Knight after the close of trading that afternoon,
CNBC reported, the people said.
Goldman declined to comment on the matter. A Knight
spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
