* Q3 EPS $0.29 vs $0.00 yr ago

* Q3 revenue $397.4 mln vs $239.5 mln yr ago

* Takes restructuring charge of $28.6 mln during the quarter (Rewrites throughout)

Oct 19 - Electronic trader Knight Capital Group Inc quarterly results handily beat market expectations, helped by a surge in its market-making and electronic execution services.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents a share, above expectations of 36 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the July-September quarter, Knight Capital earned $26.9 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $0.2 million, or break-even on a per share basis last year.

The company took a restructuring charge of $28.6 million in the third quarter.

"Knight recorded a restructuring charge as a result of measures to cut back in underperforming areas and discontinue certain initiatives," Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said.

The company has been trying to boost profitability by trimming costs and had said in August it would reduce its global workforce by about 6 percent and close its Hong Kong branch.

Revenue from continuing operations was $397.4 million, compared to $239.5 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $358.78 million.

The electronic trader's revenue from its market-making segment grew 119 percent to $204.9 million and revenue from its electronic execution services segment increased 42 percent to $45.1 million.

The company repurchased 1.5 million shares for $17.2 million during the quarter.

Shares of the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company, closed at $13.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)