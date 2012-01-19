* Q4 EPS $0.43 vs $0.10 a year ago

* Market making revenue up 69 percent

* To expand options market making ops

* Shares up 10 percent (Adds details, background, CEO comment)

Jan 19 Knight Capital Group Inc's quarterly profit rose four-fold as the electronic trader earned more revenue from its market-making activities despite challenging market conditions, sending its shares up 10 percent.

Main Street investors made fewer trades in their brokerage accounts toward the end of 2011 amid skittish markets, slowing a key engine of growth for U.S. discount brokers and companies such as Knight Capital, which provide execution services to the brokers and other retail clients.

Despite the trading lull, Knight's fourth-quarter earnings rose to $40.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $9.2 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue from market making -- in which a company stands ready to buy and sell shares at quoted prices, adding to market liquidity -- rose 69 percent to $187.4 million.

"Amid lower retail trading activity compared to the fourth quarter of 2010, market making maintained industry-leading market share in U.S. equities and drove the rise in average daily dollar volume traded," the company said in a statement.

The company said it expects to expand its market-making activities in the options market.

Last month, Knight teamed up with GreenCrest Capital Management to increase its ability to offer access to the booming trade of private company shares on the secondary markets.

The company has also been restructuring its operations. In August, Knight said it would cut its global workforce by about 6 percent and close its Hong Kong branch.

"We're well into an overhaul of Institutional Sales and Trading (unit) following the restructuring, instituted additional measures to manage costs and started 2012 with new commission structures in equities and fixed income," Knight's Chief Executive Tom Joyce said on a post-earnings call.

Shares of the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company rose 10 percent to $13.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)