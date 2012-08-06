* Joyce does not believe Knight broke any market rules on
Wednesday
* Says too soon to say if Knight will have to downsize
* Shares down 24.2 percent on Monday afternoon
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Knight Capital Group Inc
Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said on Monday the group of
investors that injected $400 million into the firm over the
weekend to keep it afloat after a massive trading error last
week fully supports his leadership and his management team.
Joyce said in an interview that he does not believe any
market rules were broken on Wednesday when a software glitch
caused Knight to make thousands of unintended trades on about
140 stocks, distorting the market and leading to a $440 million
loss at the firm.
With Knight facing collapse, Blackstone Group LP,
rival market maker Getco and financial services companies TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp, Stifel Nicolaus, Jefferies
Group Inc and Stephens Inc purchased preferred shares
for what works out to be a 73 percent stake in the company.
"The new investors were very straightforward in supporting
me and the management team," Joyce said.
It was too soon to say if Knight would have to downsize
following the deal, he said.
"Over the last few days, we have not spent a lot of time on
future strategy and how was are going to execute our future
strategy. Right now we kind of like our footprint and we will
continue to execute on the strategy we had before the error took
place."
Knight was the largest U.S. provider of retail market-making
in New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed stocks, buying and
selling shares for clients. It also provides liquidity to equity
markets by stepping in to buy and sell stocks, using its own
capital to ensure orderly activity.
Shares of New Jersey-based Knight were down 24.2 percent at
$3.07 on Monday afternoon. Last Tuesday the shares closed at
$10.33.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)