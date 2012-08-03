* Knight shares plunge as CEO says firm seeking financing

* TD Ameritrade, Vanguard, Fidelity routing orders elsewhere

* Knight to allow potential buyers to comb through its books

* SEC considering if new market measures needed (Updates with details of SEC examination)

By Edward Krudy and Jed Horowitz and John McCrank

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Knight Capital Group Inc fought for survival on Thursday after a $440 million trading loss caused by a software glitch wiped out much of its capital, forcing Knight to seek new funding as its shares plunged as much as 80 percent in two days.

Many of the company's biggest customers, including TD Ameritrade, the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trading volume, and fund giants Vanguard and Fidelity Investments, stopped routing orders through Knight. One of the biggest fears is that the company will collapse, landing trading clients and creditors with losses.

"They have about 48 hours to shore up confidence," said James Koutoulas, head of an advocacy group for former customers of failed brokerages MF Global and Peregrine Financial.

Knight said it is "actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives," raising the likelihood the firm will be sold or face bankruptcy because of the loss, which is about four times its annual net earnings, and the subsequent damage to its business as customers and others question its stability.

As one of the leading market makers in U.S. stocks, Knight is among the firms that are critical to smooth, orderly trading. Market makers match orders from buyers and sellers and often provide liquidity by stepping into the market themselves.

The speed at which Knight has unraveled has been particularly unnerving for investors and markets. It resulted from problems with the firm's trading software that sent bogus, rapid-fire trades into the market for 45 minutes on Wednesday and left Knight with big losses on numerous stocks it bought at inflated prices.

"This is like a nuclear reactor or aircraft," said Roy Niederhoffer, whose R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management uses Knight. "There has to be some way of seeing the state of the whole system." He said that there was "no excuse" for Knight failing to stop its systems before the glitch had endangered the firm.

OPENING UP THE BOOKS

Knight is in talks with Silver Lake Partners-backed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC about a possible deal, according to The Wall Street Journal. Knight has approached JPMorgan Chase & Co for financing, according to a report on Fox Business Network. A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment. Spokeswomen for both Knight and Silver Lake also declined comment.

The firm planned to set up a data room late on Thursday for potential bidders to comb through its books, according to a source familiar with the situation. Some private equity firms were weighing whether to look at the company, the source added, saying that the situation was fluid.

Bloomberg reported the firm had hired Sandler O'Neill and Goldman Sachs to advise it on next steps. Goldman and Sandler O'Neill officials declined to comment.

"You have to find someone who is willing to move pretty quickly," the source said. "It is a confidence issue."

Knight's trading loss has reignited debate over whether technology has elevated risk in trading to unacceptable levels.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would consider whether new measures might be necessary to safeguard markets - in addition to those introduced after the 2010 Flash Crash in which stock prices went into an almost inexplicable dive in the space of a few minutes. "We continue to closely review the events surrounding yesterday's trading and discuss those events with other regulators as well as Knight Capital," said SEC spokesman John Nester. "We also are considering what, if any, additional steps may be necessary, beyond the post-Flash Crash measures that limited the impact of yesterday's trading."

Examiners from the SEC were onsite at Knight's offices on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The SEC is looking at whether or not Knight was in compliance with a "market access" rule, the source said. That rule requires broker-dealers to create financial risk management controls to prevent orders that are erroneous or exceed pre-set capital or credit thresholds.

The SEC will be examining whether more rules need to be in place to prevent problems like this from occurring in the first place, and whether the market access rule should be tweaked, according to the source.

Another person familiar with the matter on Thursday said it is too early to know whether the SEC's enforcement division will step in to investigate Knight.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry's self-regulator, has also sent examiners to Knight. It has said that Knight is still in compliance with capital requirements.

Advocates of trading systems that can pump thousands of shares across Wall Street in milliseconds say the fault lies not in the systems but in the lack of controls at individual firms. Knight blamed its technology breakdown on new software that routed a flood of erroneous orders to the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, but offered no explanation as to why traders didn't immediately intervene to arrest the obvious errors.

DISASTERS SEEN INEVITABLE

Trading veterans say the sprawl of trading venues in the United States coupled with the constant tinkering with software codes and systems upgrades have led to such complexity that disasters are bound to occur.

Since March, a series of embarrassing technology issues, including the botched Facebook trading debut after its IPO and the failed public offering of BATS Global Markets have rocked markets and shaken the confidence of investors.

"You've got 13 exchanges, 50 dark pools, brokers that internalize client orders at their own desks and thousands of algorithms pumping orders in milliseconds," said Larry Tabb, founder of Tabb Group, a financial consulting firm. "The structure just may be too complicated to work."

But some experts fear that a regulatory and populist backlash - let alone protests from competitors - will reverse advances that benefit investors.

"I'm very worried people will take a look and say there is something fundamentally wrong with the market, and there isn't," said Maureen O'Hara, a finance professor at Cornell University who sat on an advisory panel that explored reforms after the U.S. stock market collapsed inexplicably in a few minutes in the 2010 "Flash Crash."

CUSTOMERS DESERTING

Several large retail brokerages said they had not resumed trading with Knight, instead routing orders to other market makers. TD Ameritrade, which usually routes about 4.5 percent of its orders through Knight, is currently not sending orders through the firm, said Joe Kinahan, its chief derivatives strategist.

Mutual fund group Vanguard Group, which typically routes about a quarter of its NYSE and Nasdaq trades through Knight, was sending orders elsewhere. Scottrade, E*Trade, TD Ameritrade, Pershing LLC, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon , Invesco and Fidelity were all shifting orders elsewhere.

In 2011 Knight was the No. 1 market marker in retail U.S. equity shares traded in NYSE and NASDAQ stocks. Knight's daily market-making volume was $19.5 billion in June, down 12 percent from a year ago as overall equity trading volumes have declined.

There were questions about how the firm's possible f