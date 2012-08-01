NEW YORK Aug 1 Knight Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that a "technology issue" in its market-making unit had affected the routing of shares of around 150 stocks to the New York Stock Exchange, where abnormal volatility roiled the markets in early trading.

Knight said it had notified its market-making clients this morning to route NYSE-listed orders to other venues. The company said it continued to review the matter and that over-the-counter securities and trading in its other businesses were not affected. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)