NEW YORK Aug 6 Rating agency Egan-Jones upgraded Knight Capital Group on Monday after the market-maker said it received funding from its trading partners to cover a pre-tax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug 1.

Egan-Jones raised Knight's credit rating to B-minus from CCC after cutting them several times last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)