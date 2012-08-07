* Shares up 3.6 pct premarket, down 70 pct in last week
* Rescue massively dilutes existing shareholders' stake
* KBW, Barclays say sharp discount to book warranted
Aug 7 Knight Capital Group Inc shares
rebounded on Tuesday after a rescue deal that undercut existing
investors and left a number of open questions about the
embattled firm's valuation and plans.
Knight shares were initially down in premarket trading
before rising 3.6 percent to $3.18. One week ago, before a
devastating trading loss caused by a software glitch, the stock
traded above $10.
On Monday, Knight kept its doors open because of a $400
million rescue from a consortium of investors, who will now own
73 percent of the equities market maker.
While the deal comes at a steep cost for existing investors
by diluting their stakes, it was a home run for the consortium.
Those investors can convert their preferred stock to common at
$1.50 per share, half of where Knight is trading now.
Jefferies Group Inc led the investment, which
included Blackstone Group LP, rival market maker Getco
and financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, Stifel Nicolaus and Stephens. Blackstone, Getco
parent General Atlantic and Jefferies will get board seats.
For other investors, though, the question is how much Knight
is actually worth, given its current circumstances. KBW analyst
Niamh Alexander assigned a new price target that is 75 percent
of tangible book value; before the loss, Knight traded at 90
percent of book.
"We use a higher discount to (book) than historically to
reflect the higher risk profile of the earnings after now two
consecutive months of outsized trading losses, and as well as
the liquidity and dilution and risk of shareholder lawsuits,"
Alexander said in a note on Tuesday.
Alexander's analysis matches that of Barclays Capital
analyst Roger Freeman, who in a note on Monday also suggested
that a valuation around 75 percent of tangible book value was
reasonable in light of Knight's situation.
Knight Chief Executive Officer Thomas "TJ" Joyce said on
Monday that the firm would look at its business units over the
next few months and decide whether all of the parts should
remain in place.
JPMorgan analysts have suggested that investors will look at
Knight only as the sum of its parts, in expectation of an
eventual breakup. Among the most attractive assets are foreign
exchange platform Hotspot FX and Urban Financial, the
second-largest reverse mortgage lender in the United States.
Knight has been the largest U.S. provider of retail
market-making in New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed
stocks, buying and selling shares for clients. As a market
maker, it also provides liquidity to equity markets by stepping
in to buy and sell stocks, using its own capital to ensure
orderly activity.
Knight's problems started last Wednesday, when a software
glitch flooded the NYSE with unintended orders for dozens of
stocks. That boosted some shares by more than 100 percent and
left the company holding the shares, causing the trading loss.
In subsequent days, customers deserted Knight, causing
volumes to plunge, and securities regulators stepped in to probe
whether any market rules had been broken.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)