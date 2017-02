Aug 6 A group of investors rescued embattled market maker Knight Capital Group Inc on Monday in a $400 million deal that keeps the company in business.

Blackstone Group LP, Getco and financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Stifel Nicolas , Jefferies Group Inc and Stephens Inc purchased preferred shares convertible at $1.50 each for a 73 percent stake in the company, Knight said in a statement just before market open. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)