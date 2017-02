Aug 6 The rescue deal that Knight Capital struck with a group of investors was "absolutely" the best it could have done, Chief Executive Tom Joyce told television network CNBC on Monday.

"Clearly, we're not happy with how it played out," Joyce told CNBC of last week's losses after a software glitch, though he said Knight is now arguably in better financial shape than it was before the incident. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)