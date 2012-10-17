BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Knight Capital Group reported a third-quarter net loss of $389.9 million, largely due to a glitch on Aug. 1 that forced the electronic trader to take on additional investors to avoid bankruptcy.
Knight said on Wednesday that its loss amounted to $6.30 a share on a GAAP basis. Stripping out all one-time costs, it said it had earned 1 cent a share. A year earlier, the company reported earnings of $26.9 million, or 29 cents a share.
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.