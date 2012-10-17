Oct 17 Knight Capital Group reported a third-quarter net loss of $389.9 million, largely due to a glitch on Aug. 1 that forced the electronic trader to take on additional investors to avoid bankruptcy.

Knight said on Wednesday that its loss amounted to $6.30 a share on a GAAP basis. Stripping out all one-time costs, it said it had earned 1 cent a share. A year earlier, the company reported earnings of $26.9 million, or 29 cents a share.