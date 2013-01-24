* Profit 5 cents/shr after items vs Street view 3 cents
* Combines institutional sales and electronic execution
units
* Discontinues correspondent clearing services
By John McCrank
Jan 24 Trading firm Knight Capital Group
, which has agreed to be bought for $1.4 billion by Getco
Holding Co, said on Thursday its quarterly earnings plunged due
to lower equity volumes and costs related to the sale of the
company and the Aug. 1 trading glitch that left it vulnerable to
a takeover.
Knight reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.5 million, or
1 cent a share, compared with $40.2 million, or 43 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Stripping out one-time items, such as acquisition-related
fees, it earned 5 cents a share, topping analysts' average
forecast by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The better-than-expected results were largely due to a
strong performance by Knight's institutional sales and trading
unit and lower-than-expected expenses, said Rich Repetto, an
analyst at Sandler O'Neill.
Jersey City, New Jersey-based Knight also said it was
combining its institutional sales and trading, and electronic
execution services units, and was discontinuing its
correspondent clearing services.
"We believe this is just the beginning of modifications to
the current Knight stand-alone model as well as coming synergies
with acquirer Getco that can be achieved, driving higher
profitability for the pro-forma combined company," Repetto said.
Under the reorganization, David Lehmann, head of electronic
execution services, will leave the firm, Knight said. The
institutional equities sales team will be jointly led by Joseph
Mazzella, head of institutional equities, and Albert Maasland,
head of international.
Steven Sadoff, head of correspondent clearing services, will
leave the firm as of March 31.
POST-GLITCH
The quarter marked Knight's return to profitability
following a software problem in August that led to millions of
unintentional orders flooding into the market over a 45-minute
period, leaving Knight with a huge position it had to unload at
a loss of $461.1 million. It also likely marked one of its last
quarters as a stand-alone firm.
Following the glitch, Knight secured $400 million in rescue
financing - in exchange for a more than 70 percent stake in the
company - from a group of investors that included Chicago-based
Getco and was led by Jefferies Group Inc.
Jefferies later helped finance Getco's proposed acquisition
of Knight, which is expected to close in the first half of 2013.
Getco head Daniel Coleman will be chief executive of the
new, publicly traded company, and Knight CEO Tom Joyce will be
executive chairman.
Knight said its headcount at the end of the year rose to
1,524 employees from 1,423 a year earlier, mainly due to an
acquisition but also from growth in its reverse mortgage
origination business and in market making - matching buy and
sell orders in stocks and options.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell to $287.7 million from $341.3
million a year earlier.
By year-end, Knight had "fully recaptured" the market share
it lost in its main product areas following the August glitch,
Joyce said in a statement, and for the full year Knight was the
No. 1 market maker in retail U.S. equity volume.
"Nevertheless, the financial results for the quarter were
negatively impacted by the steep year-over-year declines in
consolidated U.S. equity volume and market volatility as well as
the write-down of an investment and heightened professional
fees," he said.
Knight's operations outside of market making include foreign
exchange and bond trading platforms, as well as a stake of
around 20 percent in No. 4 U.S. equities exchange Direct Edge.
Getco also has market making operations and is one of the
biggest high-frequency trading firms. Getco is also a big player
in the automated trading foreign exchange market and has been
building up its agency brokerage operation over the past few
years.
Knight shares were little changed at $3.68 in afternoon
trading.