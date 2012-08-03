By Emmanuel Olaoye
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Public filings by Knight
Capital Group show that the company viewed technology systems
among significant risks faced, but the duties outlined for its
board members do not specify oversight of technology as a factor
that could derail it.
Knight Capital suffered a $440 million loss on Wednesday due
to a trading foul-up blamed on software, and the company is now
fighting for survival. Coming after the problems with Facebook's
initial public offering and the Flash Crash of 2010, Knight's
problem has put a renewed focus on the level of risk posed by
technology.
Oversight of technology risk is not commonly specified as a
board responsibility in financial services firms, but that may
need to change as the consequences of failure in financial
services firms rise, some analysts said.
"If you go back 10 years ago there was no risk committee on
these boards. Now all of a sudden everybody has a board-level
risk committee. As things happen what you are going to see is
maybe we should be looking at these other issues too," said
Bernard Donefer, a financial technology expert and associate
director of the Subotnick Financial Services Center at Baruch
College in New York.
Knight Capital, which acts as a market maker for buyers and
sellers of securities, said Wednesday's technology breakdown was
caused by the installation of new trading software, which led to
the company sending out numerous erroneous orders in New York
Stock Exchange-listed stock into the market.
SYSTEMS FAILURES SEEN AS THREAT
Knight acknowledged the seriousness of potential technology
risks in its 2011 annual report, referring to "capacity
constraints, systems failures and delays" as risks that could
ultimately result in "transactions not being processed as
quickly as our clients desire, decreased levels of client
service and client satisfaction, and harm to our reputation."
"If any of these events were to occur, we could suffer
substantial financial losses, a loss of clients, or a reduction
in the growth of our client base, increased operating expenses,
litigation or other client claimed regulatory sanctions or
additional regulatory burdens," it said.
Knight's chairman and chief executive officer, Thomas Joyce,
t old Congress i n June that Knight Capital deployed some of the
world's most sophisticated trading technology to execute client
orders. He told lawmakers that trade execution was better than
ever.
"Remember that during the course of the last few years, with
the exception of two notable exceptions, the equity markets
worked flawlessly," Joyce told Congress, referring to the flash
crash and the Facebook IPO.
Nevertheless, Joyce endorsed new standards for market
makers, including stricter capital requirements.
MEETS TO CONSIDER SIGNIFICANT RISKS
Knight Capital's 2012 proxy statement said the company's
board and its committees met regularly to consider "significant
risks" facing the company, but it did not specifically cite
technology in that context.
The primary responsibility for managing operational risk
lies with operating segments, Knight said in its annual report.
Top company executives with responsibility for risk
management, according to the proxy statement, include Chief
Financial Officer Steven Bisgay, who was charged with
"enhancement of the company's overall risk management
infrastructure."
Management, the statement said, had a process in place that
it used to "identify, analyze, manage and report" on all
significant risks facing the company." It went on to list risks
as enterprise, financial, operational, legal, regulatory and
strategic.
Knight does not list a risk committee by name.
A spokesman for Knight Capital asked for questions regarding
the company's risk management policies to be submitted by email
but did not immediately respond.
When trying to limit technology risk, it does not matter how
often a board meets if the firm fails to conduct enough
monitoring and testing of its technology systems, said Alan
James, professor at Pace University's Lubin School of Business.
"Again it comes back to how it is managed. It depends on how
high a profile the CEO put on this," James said.
Boards are generally concerned with credit- and market risk,
said Baruch's Donefer, saying it would be unusual for a board to
have a risk management process that specifically dealt with
technology.
"When they look at technology it becomes a lot harder to try
to figure out exactly what is the risks that you are looking
for," he said.
But going forward, technology may be part of the risk
management responsibilities of financial company boards, he
said.
