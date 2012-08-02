BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage Scottrade said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to market maker Knight Capital Group Inc, which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.
Privately held Scottrade, which uses several market makers for routing client trades, is one of the biggest U.S. online brokerages. (Reporting By John McCrank; editing by Andre Grenon)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering