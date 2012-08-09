Aug 8 Knight Capital Group Inc was
holding about $7 billion of stocks at one point on Wednesday
last week due to a software problem that led the brokerage to
seek emergency funding, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Knight tried to minimize its losses arising from a huge
trading shortfall by paring the total position to about $4.6
billion by the end of the trading day, the Journal said.
The position led to a $440 million loss that forced Knight
to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of independent
investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.
The exposure would have prevented the brokerage from opening
for business the next day due to lack of capital required by
regulators to offset risks from holding the stocks, the
newspaper reported.
Additional safeguards have been put in place in recent days
to guard against more trades going off-course, according to a
note sent to clients sent by Chief Executive Thomas Joyce, the
Journal said.
"We are in discussions with external advisers in an effort
to effectively assess the situation, in addition to our internal
review," Joyce wrote in the email sent late Tuesday, according
to the newspaper.
A spokeswoman for Knight also said that the brokerage had
not reached a decision yet on an outside firm coming in to
review the technology problem that drove the wayward trading,
the Journal reported.
Knight Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.
